Bayelsa guber: Our campaigns‘ll be issue based — Diri’s campaign DG

Diri

By Emem Idio

Director-General of the Governor Douye Diri’s Campaign Organisation and member representing Ogbia federal constituency, Mitema Obordor, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaigns for the November 11 governorship elections shall be issue based, drawing strength from the achievements of the administration in the past years.

Obordor, in a statement in Yenagoa, weekend, following his inauguration as Governor Diri Campaign Director General, said the directorate would abide by the rules of the game as provided by the laws of the land, adding that there was no doubt that Governor Diri has done exceptionally well in all spheres, even to a point that the main opposition could not hide its admiration.

He said: ”I had to accept this responsibility with much enthusiasm and reverence due to the faith and confidence I have on this project.

“There is no doubt that this administration with the sobriquet ‘Prosperity government’ has done exceptionally well in all spheres, even to a point that the main opposition could not hide its admiration.

“The hard work, resilience and commitment shown by this administration have reflected in all sectors of our economy, thus making Bayelsans to have a new lease of life.

“The performance in infrastructure, education, health and human capital development and wealth creation to mention but a few are highly commendable.

“The state can never do better in any hands than the prosperity team led by Governor Diri. That is the more reason I have to accept this responsibility with open arms to enable me work with our people to return this great team to Creek Haven.”