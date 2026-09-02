Nigerian newspapers review: North, biggest beneficiary of my reforms – Tinubu

President Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu saying the northern region is the biggest beneficiary of his economic reforms.

Another headline features a likely rise in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, as depot prices across major petroleum hubs have climbed sharply to as high as N1,290 per litre, amid a renewed surge in international crude oil prices.

Vanguard also reports that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke, said he joined the 2027 presidential race to tackle Nigeria’s challenges and provide Nigerians with a new lease of life.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that strong indications emerged that the much-touted coalition of opposition parties may be heading for another false start, as key political leaders and presidential hopefuls stayed away from a summit convened to forge a common front ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The Punch leads with the Nigeria Police Force and the National Peace Committee led by former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), stepping up efforts to contain rising political tension and alleged inciting comments as campaigns for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) are at war over the alleged change of candidates.

Vanguard News