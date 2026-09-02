New York City schools ban AI for students from pre-K to Grade 8

New York City Public Schools is set to introduce a sweeping ban on student-facing artificial intelligence tools for pupils from 2-K through eighth grade during the 2026-2027 academic year.

The policy, which affects the nation’s largest public school system, is expected to cover more than half a million students and restrict the use of generative AI among younger pupils.

New guidelines from the school district are expected to be announced as the new academic year begins, with the restrictions covering students from pre-school through middle school.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the city would impose a moratorium on generative AI for the affected students while officials assess the technology’s impact.

In a statement to ABC News, Mamdani said the city would spend the next year “studying the impacts of this technology.”

The decision comes amid growing debate among educators, parents and policymakers over how artificial intelligence should be used in classrooms.

Vanguard News