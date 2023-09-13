Aproko Doctor calls for autopsy on Mohbad’s death

Following the death of singer, Mohbad, Nigerian medical expert, Chinonso Egemba aka Aproko Doctor has called for an autopsy to be conducted.



Mohbad passed away on Tuesday with his demise rattling the online community as many were thrown into grief and sorrow over his sudden exit.

Colleagues, fans and lovers of the rapper have continued to churn out condolence messages and prayers for the repose of the deceased soul.

The tragic incident has, however, ignited speculations of what the cause of the death could have been.

Some reports claimed that he died after being injected for an ear infection while there are rumours of a heart complication as a result of drugs.

In the light of the speculations, Egemba called for an autopsy be carried out.

He stressed on the essence of an autopsy as a means to put a stop to ‘mysterious’ deaths.

“An autopsy should and must be done. We need to stop these “mysterious” deaths,” he tweeted.