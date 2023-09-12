‘Imole finally at peace’, Mohbad’s management speaks on his death

The management of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad on Tuesday released an official statement confirming the death of the talented singer.

Recall Vanguard reported that the singer died today at the age of 27 years.

In the statement posted on both his Instagram and X handles said ” It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

