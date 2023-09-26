APC, PDP bicker over state finances, management in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state and the ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday disagreed over the state of finances in the state.

The APC in a statement issued by the Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal and made available to newsmen by Kola Olabisi alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke has run the state aground and has been running from pillar to post in order to find a solution to the state’s current financial quagmire without luck.

He added that Adeleke has not been able to account for the monthly Federal Government allocations from Abuja, other statutory incomes and the Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) in the last ten months.

It reads partly: “What went wrong with Governor Adeleke who promised during the governorship campaign that he was having foreign currencies in abundance?

“Could it be that Adeleke’s calendar is quite different from the one in the public domain which indicates that he exhausted 10 months of his statutory 48 months lifeline?

“In all ramifications, the Adeleke administration is a monumental failure being run by a rudderless and visionless leader motivated only by the glamour and peck of office of the governor.

“If Adeleke does not lack empathy, there is no reason under the sun why he should still be keeping the Federal Government N2 billion fuel subsidy removal palliative since two months running when other states which are lucky to have caring governments have started to benefit from the largesse”.

Reacting, PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi berated the APC for its criticism, saying the governor has been sustaining and managing the state finances effectively.

“Osun state inherited from the APC government was financially wrecked. Yet, Governor Adeleke manages to pay monthly salaries without default till date. He has paid over N17 billion naira from inherited N56 billion naira debt. He is paying half salary debt instalmentally.

“The Governor has constructed over 50 kilometers of roads. Several bridges and channelisation projects are completed. Free medical surgeries are being held with over 50, 000 beneficiaries.

“Osun’s financial management model is superbly sound. All over the country, people are asking how Governor Adeleke is so smartly governing despite the financial liabilities. The record of the administration in financial prudence is astounding”, he stated.