AMAN set to promote creativity, with awards

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Artistes Managers Association In Nigeria (AMAN) is set to further deepen the promotion of the creative industries with AMAN Awards at a ceremony billed for November 26, 2023 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

The AMAN AWARDS, which will be coming with all the glamour and razzmatazz associated with such events, was instituted to recognize, appreciate and celebrate excellence by recognizing, inspiring and celebrating various deserving players in the creative industries in Nigeria as a way of encouraging excellence within and outside the industry.

The non-governmental, non-profit group is an organization in Nigeria, which was set up to manage, improve and promote the welfare of artistes in Nigeria. It serves as a springboard to stardom.

A statement signed by the association’s President, Mr. Collins Ifeanyi Onwuneme Ajereh Enebeli (Mavin Grandpa) made available to the media, states that AMAN was registered in 1995 with the sole aim of furthering the interests of creative minds within the creative industries in Nigeria. The AMAN Awards is an industry night event designed to reward hard work within the Nigerian creative industries, promote such individuals and groups globally.

According to the group’s President, “The objective is to recognize, reward and celebrate the key players in the Nigerian creative industries for their numerous contributions towards the development and growth of the creative industries in Nigeria’’

He further said, “It is to restore the confidence, dignity and interest of our young creatives who have the challenge of being influenced wrongly by western culture that is trying to erode their value for local contents. It will encourage and recognize those creating the real African stories in beautiful colours.

“To celebrate excellence in the creative and music industries, recognize and reward hard work, promote Nigeria and Africa’s battered image globally”.

He stressed that the award will promote healthy competitiveness in the industries towards the attainment of industry’s growth over time, aim at bridging the gap in the creative industries between emerging talents and highly successful industry players and encourage non creatives to support the creative industries.

Criteria for selecting nominees and awardees are categorised into: impact on local and global, Influence in content quality, acceptance, versatility, consistency, honesty, uprightness, credibility, equity, fairness as well as achievements in mileage/value addition in the industry.

The entertainment manager of note said, the group gives economic advantage to Nigeria by stimulating local economy of host communities through tourism, by showcasing our indigenous arts, crafts and culture.

“AMAN is also contributing to the promotion of new wave Nigerian popular music, Afro hip hop and other genres of Nigerian music which are highly sought after in the music industry globally.

AMAN as an organization which has the welfare of artistes in Nigeria as its main objective, has its scope of operation in three core areas, such as AMAN Awards, AMAN FESTIVAL, which is a yearly music festival organized to nurture, harness and celebrate talents in the music industry.

Thirdly, is the AMAN Artistes Talent Development, where budding talents are given the opportunity of nurturing, nourishing and harnessing their talents to profit them on the global scene, starting from Nigeria.