Why exclusive breastfeeding is important – Mothers

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Nursing mothers in Katsina State communities have expressed great joy for discovering and embracing exclusive breastfeeding practice for their newborn babies, noting that it has eased the battle of nursing healthy children in their rural communities.

During an interactive session at a two day sensitisation meeting organized by Save the Children International SCI, at Sandamu and Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State, nursing mothers took turn to testify to how exclusive breastfeeding has transformed their lives and that of their children.

A mother of six, Fadila, said:

My first three kids were without exclusive breastfeeding. This one, (pointing to the one she was holding), I gave birth to him during the COVID-19 pandemic and I treated him to exclusive breastfeeding. I must say that he is completely different from his other siblings. He is very intelligent and hardly fall sick. I’m thankful to God and to SCI for exposing me to this programme.

Another mother, Binta Lawal, raising up her baby said joyfully: “Look at my baby. I’m so happy I listen to them and gave him exclusive breastfeeding for six months. He is distinguished in every aspect from my other kids. He is just 1 year 8 months now but you can see how lovely he is.” Binta appealed to other mothers who have not keyed into exclusive breastfeeding to do so and stop denying them of the wonders of God’s natural gift for their proper well being.”

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of Sandamu Local Government Council, Hon. Usman Nalado, thanked SCI for organizing an important aspect towards the development of Sandamu people. He noted that through the breastfeeding sensitisation, many children in the area are now healthier compare to time past.

On her part, the Nutrition Unit Head of Sandamu LGA, Amina Yusuf Lawal, thanked SCI for opening the eyes of Sandamu people to the importance of exclusive breastfeeding, assuring that they will continue to rally round to see that SCI’s goals on breastfeeding is achieved in the area.

Amina said: “Initially, we were all ignorant, including some of us that were health personnel. But through SCI programmes the narratives is changing in our communities. We will not relent in seeing that everyone in our communities is enlightened on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.”

Speaking earlier, SCI Nutrition and Health Officer in Katsina, Mr Simon Maitala, harped on the need for every mother and intending mothers to be shown the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding and how to breastfeed properly.

Maitala, urged all the facilitators and support group present at the sensitisation meeting to continue to reach out and sensitise members of their communities until exclusive breastfeeding is embraced by all.