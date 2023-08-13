We’ll sanitize, digitalize Ministry of Lands – Enugu new Commissioner

By Anayo Okoli

THE newly appointed Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Prince Ezeh has assumed office with a pledge to sanitize and digitalize the ministry with the aim of boosting the state’s internal generated revenue.

Prince Lawrence Ezeh who came to the ministry Friday promised to work assiduously to ensure that the State attains greater economic stability.

The Commissioner, who arrived the ministry at exactly 4:.27pm, was welcomed by cheerful and elated staff whose expressed their readiness to cooperate with him to achieve his target in the ministry.

The new Commissioner was ushered into his office by the Permanent Secretary, Rev. Sr. Josephine Aniagolu, accompanied by other directors.

In a meeting with the staff shortly after his resumption, the Commissioner told them that in line with Governor Peter Mbah’s mandate, every staff of the ministry must be diligent with his/her duty so that collectively, the state would be better for it.

“With the Governor’s marching order to expand the State’s IGR, I urge you to work hard to exceed the target. That is one way to justify the confidence that he reposed in all of you.

“In line with Governor’s vision, the State must generate revenue that can settle workers’ salaries without waiting for the monthly Federal Allocation. His Excellency, the Governor has directed all the revenue-generating agencies to prioritise the compelling need to have more revenue for the state to ensure the state’s overall economic growth”, Prince Eze tasked them.

He also charged them to deliberate on strategies to shore up the Internally Generated Revenue from the ministry by leveraging on the Governor’s planned digitalization of the ministry with a view to stimulating the economy and good governance in the State.

“We have very serious revenue challenges and it is up to us to make sure we shore up the revenue base of the State. The Governor has a lot of confidence that we can do this if we work together. You are working for the Governor and at the end of the day you are working for the benefit of Ndi Enugu,” Eze said.

The new commissioner promised to establish a sustainable land information system that will make the acquisition of land rights, structures and procedures of registration easy and provide economic empowerment as well as poverty eradication.

He promised to operate a smooth land administration system that is people-friendly and one that is capable of enhancing and promoting the socio-economic growth of the State.