We’ll give priority to student welfare, New President, Niger Delta NIDSUG, assures

—- Lauds N5b palliatives to states by Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Newly elected National President of the Niger Delta Students Union Government, NIDSUG, Idowu Ayemobuwa, has promised that students’ welfare would be the priority of the new executives.

Ayemobuwa gave the assurance at the swearing-in ceremony of the new executives held in Akure, the state capital.

The colourful ceremony was attended by students from different institutions.

Ayemobuwa, in his address, promised to use his office to look into the welfare of the students.

According to him, all efforts must be geared towards giving students of the region adequate attention through scholarships and bursaries.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for approving a N5 billion fund to each of the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy.

He however urged state governors to ensure that the fund is judiciously used.

“We as a students body welcome the decision of President Bola Tinubu to give N5 billion to each of the 36 states.

“The step is not only commendable but will go a long way in cushioning the effects of petrol subsidy on the people.

“President Tinubu must ensure that the fund is properly used to ameliorate the sufferings of the people who are badly affected by the policy”.

He also appealed to President Tinubu to construct new refineries and repair moribund ones.

“The president should not hesitate to ensure that all refineries work. If the refineries are working, I am very sure that the price of petrol will come down. This is the only way people will enjoy his government.

“He should also give attention to the power sector which is comatose.

“Once, the power sector is fixed, half of our problems are solved because electricity is key to the development of any sector”.

Ayemobuwa also flayed the underdevelopment being experienced in the oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta region.

He lamented that successive governments have neglected and abandoned the region in the scheme of things

“The Niger Delta region is underdeveloped, it is sad, that past governments have failed to give priority to environmental pollution, sea incursion and other issues affecting the region.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of certificates to the new executive members.

Other members of the newly elected executive sworn-in, include Sunday Igbiri, Secretary, Oluwajuwon Ojatula, Assistant General Secretary, Bankole Omolaja, Vice President, Isaac Igor, Director of Contact and Mobilisation, Femiola Dauda among others.