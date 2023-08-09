Two killed, others injured in Lagos multiple auto crash on Eko bridge

By Evelyn Usman

Two persons lost their lives in a multiple auto crash that occurred today on the Eko bridge, Lagos, while five others sustained injuries.

Six vehicles among which was a fully loaded truck were involved in the multiple crash.

Others were: Lexus Jeep with plate number LSP 795 EW, Toyota Camry with plate number KD 606 HH, another Toyota vehicle with plate number ND 217 GX and two mini buses with plate numbers FKJ 77 YG and LSR 952 HZ.

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the incident said, “operatives of LASTMA with other emergency responders today carried out an emergency operation at the scene of a fatal accident on Eko bridge inward Alaka area of Lagos.

“LASTMA Akinde Olusola ‘Zebra’ Zone 3,Iponri, who led the rescue team confirmed that the accident recorded two deaths – a male and a female,with five seriously injured.

“According to preliminary investigation, the loaded ‘MAC’ truck while on a top speed collided with five other private vehicles including a commercial mini bus (Korope) as a result of brake failure.

“He disclosed further that the rescued victims and two dead bodies were immediately taken to a nearby General Hospital with an ambulance belonging to LASEMA Response Unit,LRU.

“Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident include LRU, Federal Road Safety Corps and Police men from Iponri Divisional Police Station”.