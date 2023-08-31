Troops neutralize 39 terrorists, arrest 173 in one week

…Rescue 109 Kidnapped Hostages nationwide

…Destroy 34 Illegal Refining Sites, 71 Dug Out Storage Pits in Niger Delta.

…Foil Stealing of over N765million worth of Crude Oil Products

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Military, fighting to rid the country of criminality and acts of sabotage have neutralized 39 terrorists and arrested a total of 173 terrorists, collaborators, kidnappers and oil theft perpetrators nationwide in the last one week.

Troops also rescued 109 kidnapped hostages and recovered 55 assorted weapons and 96 assorted ammunition after several gunfire battles in the various theaters.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba who made this known during a briefing in Abuja also said troops destroyed 34 illegal refining sites, 71 dug out storage pits while denying perpetrators of oil theft, the stealing of crude products worth the sum of over N765.86million .

Expatiating on the operations, the DMO said, “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai ambushed and arrested BH/ISWAP terrorists in Gwoza and Tarmuwa LGAs of Borno and Yobe States respectfully leadingto the surrender of some BH/ISWAP terrorist combatants at Gwoza LGAs of Borno State and elimination terrorists, as well as rescue of kidnapped hostages.

“Troops neutralized 11 terrorists, arrested 45 and rescued 34 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered; 6 AK47 rifles, one HK21 gun, one GPMG, one fabricated gun, 11 AK47 magazines, 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 17 rounds of 7.62mm NATO among others.

“Troops also recovered 24 motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, 10 bicycles and the sum of Eight Hundred and Eighty One Thousand Seven Hundred Naira (N881,700.00).

“Troops on fighting patrol at Gwoza, Borno state apprehended 5 terrorists comprising 3 males terrorist combatants and 2 children in Gwoza LGA of Borno State. Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 10 AK47 rifle magazines, 9 rounds of 7.62 mm Special and the sum of over N509,300.00.

“Air interdiction was also conducted at Wulade following active terrorists’ activities by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai which acquired and engaged the targets at the location.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted raids in Jos North LGA of Plateau State and in

Jema’s LGA of Kaduna State resulting in elimination of terrorists, arrest of notorious armed robbers and rescue of kidnapped hostages.

“Troops neutralized 2 gunmen, rescued 3 hostages and arrested 15 criminals suspects while recovering 3 AK47 rifles, one fabricated AK47 rifles, one fabricated pistol, one dane gun and 41 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also, neutralized 2 terrorists, arrested 11 suspects and rescued 6 kidnapped hostages and recovered one FN rifle, 5 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2 mobile phones, 4 motorcycles and sum of N3,450.00.

“The raid operations were conducted in Ukum LGA of Benue State, Takum LGA of Taraba State and Awe LGA of Nasarawa State.

“In the North West, troops of Hadarin Daji neutralized terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in Talata Mafara, LGA in Zamfara State, as well as Dan-Musa and Mutazu LGAs in Katsina State while also foiling kidnapping activities in Faskari LGA of Zamfara State and rescuing hostages in Bukuyyum LGAs of Katsina State.

“Troops neutralized 12 terrorists, arrested 33 terrorists, rescued 40 kidnapped hostages and recovered 3 AK 47 rifles. Troops also recovered 18 motorcycles and 3 mobile phones.

“The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji acquired targets of terrorist activities in Sububu Forest in Kankara LGA of Katsina State. Air strikes were conducted on the targets degrading the terrorists at the location.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch in the fight against terrorists eliminated 9 terrorists, arrested 6 suspected terrorists and rescued 13 kidnapped hostages at Chikun and Birni Gwari LGAs of Kaduna State. Troops arrested suspected terrorists and the recovered arms and ammunition.

“The air component of Operation Whirl Punch acquired targets of terrorist activities around Kuduru, Gagafada and Kwanan Mutuwa. Subsequently, the targets were engaged degrading the terrorist hibernating at the location.

“In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted anti- oil theft operations in Ughelli and Eleme LGAs of Delta and Rivers State. Troops discovered and destroyed 34 illegal refining sites, 71 dug-out pits, 36 boats, 83 storage tanks, 5 vehicles, 4 motorcycles, 58 cooking ovens, 5 pumping machines, 3 generators, 3 speedboats and 34 illegal refining sites.

“Troops also arrested 16 suspected oil theft perpetrators.

Also, troops recovered 569,400 liters of stolen crude oil, 486,000 liters of illegally refined AGO and 59,500 liters of PMS.

“The air component conducted air interdictions over active illegal refining sites at Abisse and Idama, striking the targets with cannons and rockets, destroying the equipment and reservoirs.

“Additionally, air component destroyed a boat fully loaded with illegally refined products sighted within the gen area. The boat was attacked with rockets.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka arrested suspected criminals and recovered arms and ammunition at Orumba South and Oji River LGAs of Anambra and Enugu State respectively. Troops also foiled kidnap activities and rescued hostages in Enugu East and Ohimini of Enugu and Benue State.

“During the encounters, troops neutralized 3 terrorists, arrested 23 suspected criminals and rescued 12 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops of Operation recovered 2 locally made pistols, 2 rounds of 9mm ammo, one live cartridge and a pair of canvas.”

“On 23 August 2023, troops responded to info of kidnapping incident in Enugu East LGA of Enugu State, mobilized to the general area. On sighting troops, the terrorists fled and abandoned 10 hostages.”