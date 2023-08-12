Troops neutralise 3 bandits, rescue 10 kidnap victims in Kaduna

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have neutralized 3 bandits and rescued 10 kidnapped victims after engaging bandits in a firefight in Kabode village of Chikun Local Government Area and Birnin Yero village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

While the bandits were killed following the shootout at Chikun LGA, the kidnapped civilians were rescued when troops laid ambush at Birnin Yero, resulting in bandits taking to their heels and abandoning 10 kidnapped victims.

A statement by Lt. Col Musa Yahaya, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said the troops captured one AK 47 rifle loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62 mm, one camo jungle hats, three mobile phones, one head

He said “Troops of 1 division NA continued the aggressive clearance operation against all criminal elements in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

“During the operation, the gallant troops made contact with marauding bandits and criminal elements in Kabode village of Chikun Local Government Area and Birnin Yero village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Acting on credible intelligence, on 11 August 2023, troops exploited Kabode general area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with marauding bandits and engaged them in a fire fight.

“Troops neutralized 3 bandits and captured one AK 47 rifle loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62 mm, one camo jungle hats, three mobile phones, one head warner, one MP3 player, charms and the sum of one thousand, three hundred and five naira only.

“Earlier, on 10 August 2023, acting on credible intelligence of a kidnap incidence in Danbaba village of Igabi Local Government, troops laid ambush at Birnin Yero, on sighting the troops, bandit took to their heels and abandoned all 10 kidnapped victims.

“The rescued kidnapped victims have been given medical attention and reunited with their families.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch Maj Gen BA Alabi has again commended the troops and pleaded with the communities to continue to avail the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely and credible intelligence.”