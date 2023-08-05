Traditionalist’s son shot dead by friend while testing charm

•Deceased is an ex-convict, cultist—Police

•Killer on the run, will be arrested soon

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tragedy struck in Laoso camp, in Ondo town, Ondo State, as a son of a traditionalist, identified as Tunde Akinmoyewa, was shot dead by his friend, Bode, while testing the potency of a charm placed on him. Police in the state said that the deceased was an ex-convict and cult member while the suspected killer was also a cultist.

Reports had it that the friends were trying to fortify themselves ahead of the yearly Ogun festival in the town.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that, his friend was asked to test the potency of the charm put on the victim with a dane gun.

An eyewitness account said that,“ it was unbelievable, because, such charms had never failed before. But this very day, this particular one failed and caused the death of the 27 year old son of a traditionalist in the camp. It was around 6:45 pm at the Laoso camp in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, when a friend of Tunde, volunteered to test the charm on him after drinking some “bullet-repelling’ concoction.

“A native doctor, who reportedly prepared the charm had assured them that they could not die from gunshots. To test the potency of the charm, Tunde was said to have told his friend to shoot him first.

Immediately Tunde’s friend fired the dane gun at him, he fell and died instantly. He was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to by other people at the scene. The friend, after the ugly incident fled before the villagers arrived the scene.”

Contacted, spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, said the victim was an ex convict and cult member. Odunlami added that the suspect, who shot the victim, was one of the boys of the deceased.

According to her, “they were testing a locally made gun believed to be newly procured. He was shot and he died while being taken to the hospital for medical attention.”

The police image maker added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue while there were efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect.