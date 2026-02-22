Family seeks justice for vigilante shot dead by colleague in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa

The devastated family of Jafar Umar, a member of the Hunters Vigilante group, has passionately appealed for swift justice following his alleged killing by a fellow vigilante during a routine patrol in Plateau State.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in K-VOM, Jos South Local Government Area.

According to security sources, Jafar Umar was gunned down by his colleague, identified as Nanchit, over a minor misunderstanding or dispute while both were on patrol duties.

Alhaji Umaru Umaru, father of the deceased, who spoke to reporters, expressed deep sorrow and called for full accountability.

He said, “I was called early hours of Saturday morning by security operatives that my son had been killed. ‘

Upon arrival, I confirmed that the victim was my son. “

“He was killed by his fellow vigilante, whom they patrol together.”

This is very unfortunate because the vigilante who shot him was once a neighbor .

He urged authorities and community leaders to take steps to promote peaceful coexistence among residents.

“The family is devastated, and we are seeking justice for my son,” Alhaji Umaru emphasised, stressing the need to uphold communal harmony and ensure such tragedies are not repeated.

Our correspondent reports that the funeral prayers for Jafar Umar took place yesterday at the Bukuru Central Mosque and were attended by community members, family, and friends.

Vanguard News