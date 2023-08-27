They framed me, I’m not a criminal — Owonikoko, Ogun So Safe Corps member

By Dickson Omobola

A member of the So Safe Corps in Ososa, Ogun State, Akeem Owonikoko, has denied accusations of being an armed robber in possession of illegal weapons.

Owonikoko, in an exclusive video interview with the Yoruba Broadcasting Network, revealed that he was being framed by people who want to tarnish his reputation and destroy his source of livelihood.

Owonikoko, who said he joined the So Safe Corps in 2014 after witnessing the havoc caused by a notorious cult group called Eiye Confraternity, explained that as part of efforts to protect his community, he bought a vigilante uniform and security gadgets, which include pepper spray, shockers and jacklives, to equip himself for the task.

Owonikoko added that he joined other security groups like Agbekoya and Amotekun corps, where he worked with other volunteers to combat crime and maintain order.

Noting that he acquired his first gun from a hunter named Victor in 2017, but later modified it to a smaller size because it was faulty, saying he used the gun for self-defense, not for illegal activities.

He said: “They framed me, I am not a criminal. I am a peacekeeper, a community hero. Please help me clear my name.”

Speaking in support of him, the people of Ososa testified to his character and integrity, describing him as a “diligent, dedicated and loyal member of the So Safe Corps, who has always been at the forefront of fighting crime and ensuring peace in the community.”

Expressing their shock and disbelief at the allegations levelled against him, they said: “They are baseless and fabricated.”