Sunday Ifijeh lists benefits of real estate agents

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Chief Executive Officer of Superite Africa, a real estate firm, Sunday Ifijeh has highlighted 10 benefits of hiring a real estate agent when buying or selling a home.

He is amazed that most people wonder why they still need to hire real estate agents in the 21st century. He said most real estate investors and home buyers in Nigeria bypass real estate agents when acquiring properties because of the agency fee charges.

” However, if you want to invest into real estate, I will advise you not to make such a mistake as the benefits of hiring an Agent when purchasing a real estate in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized, far outweighing the monetary value of any agency fees you may have to pay,” he said.

Adding, ” On the contrary, hiring a real estate agent could be the best decision you make when it comes to buying or selling a home. You see, buying a house is one of the biggest investments you’ll make your whole life, Hiring a real estate agent can make the process of buying or selling a home more efficient, effective and stress-free. A real estate agent has the knowledge and expertise to navigate the complicated process of buying or selling a home

“Beyond that, it’s a place you’ll be spending a part of or all of your life, and even raise children in. For these reasons, you need to make the right decision. You can’t change your house three months later because you don’t like the neighborhood and there are certainly no returns.”

Listing the benefits, he pointed ten reasons to support his position why an estate agent is needed when buying or selling a property

Specialized Knowledge

Real estate agents are educated, experienced, and trained to deal with real estate. They have more hands-on knowledge than you could find online. Hiring one gives you access to that knowledge and all the information they have accumulated over the years, which will help you make an informed decision. Unless you can learn everything about real estate, which is not as easy as it seems, it would be easier to hire a professional who already knows what should be done.

Familiarity with Neighborhoods Is Also One of the Real Estate Agent Benefits

Real estate agents know all the intimate knowledge about different neighborhoods and it’s their job to know. There are certain qualities you are looking for in a neighborhood and an agent will supply you with all the answers you need.

Agents are also familiar with similar houses and they will allow you to compare depending on the information you give them. They will provide you with relevant information about the amenities, schools, demographics, security, and everything you may need to know about an area before you make a purchase.

Price Guidance and Negotiation

There are many real estate agent benefits, but this is among the top ones. A professional real estate agent will guide you and help you make a good decision. Most homebuyers tend to think that agents set the prices, but this is not the case.

The seller sets the price and the agent serves as an intermediary between them and the buyer. They will even devise a negotiation strategy for you so you get a great bargain. Hiring a real estate agent can save you from Over price properties in Nigeria especially in Lagos and Abuja, Professional real estate agents know the current market value of each real estate so they ensure that you get a good deal based on the current Market Values. So you definitely need an experienced real Estate Company like Superite Africa. We can assist you in taking the next steps.

Market Condition Knowledge

There are so many factors that determine the price of a property and the market condition is one of them. It may be hard for you to know about this, even from online sources. However, the real estate agent will be well aware of everything going on in the market and they will act as a guide. They can help you understand the market, evaluate properties and negotiate contracts.

Save You Time and Money

Once you hire a real estate agent, you don’t need to worry about anything. They will handle everything, Hiring a real estate agent saves you time. This is because instead of spending much time trying to figure out things on your own, the Agent does that for you with his knowledge and experience. A real estate agent can save you time by doing the legwork for you. They can identify properties that meet your criteria and arrange viewings, this will free up your time and make it convenient for you to do other things. Like the saying goes

“Time is money”.

Your agent will also protect you from the devious marketing tactics of most sellers and prevent you from falling into a trap or making the wrong choice. If you are selling your house, the agent will make all the necessary appointments with prospective buyers and save you all the trouble.

Access to Different listings

Finding the right property can be an exciting yet challenging journey and very stressful especially if you live in Lagos state where you have to wake up by 5am in the morning to go to work and close late. But with the help of a realtor, you have access to listings of different properties and all you need is to select the one that suits you and that’s all. No stress at all.

Revealing the Hidden Secrets

An agent’s job is to make sure that his clients are protected when making real estate investment. Real estate agents are bound by professional standards and ethics that protect their clients, they can help you avoid scams and fraud, and ensure that all transactions are conducted fairly and legally. A professional real estate agent will advise you on the dangers of investing in some areas. This danger could be that the property is in a location that belongs to the government or the person selling the property is not the rightful owner.

Take Care of the Paperwork

At some point, you’ll find your dream home and papers will need to be signed. This can be the most annoying part of the process because all documents must be analyzed. It helps to know what to look for, something you may not know.

The agent will know what kind of clauses to be wary of in contracts and what should be signed. This is one of the major reasons why you should hire a real estate agent because they will take care of all that paperwork for you.

Professional Networking

Real estate agents interact with other professionals whose services you may need. They will guide you to the professionals who are competent, efficient, and competitive. They may offer you a list of references of people they have worked with in the past and make it easy for you to hire the right people.

For instance, you may need an interior designer for the house you purchase. They have come across several commendable interior designers and they will recommend them to you.

Post Construction issues

Issues like post construction can rise up, some adjustment might need to be done in the property you purchase and it’s only the real estate agent that can assist you with that!!! We have seen a lot of cases like plumbing issues, bad electricity connection, this is where your agent comes in and makes sure everything is corrected.Now tell me why you want to do it on your own and tell me why you don’t need an agent? Kindly contact us for your safer and professional real estate transaction.