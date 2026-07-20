Future-ready skills will define Nigeria’s next economic leap — JMG

By Sebastine Obasi

JMG, an integrated electro-mechanical solutions company, has called for stronger collaboration between government, industries, and educational institutions to equip young Nigerians with future-ready skills that will drive innovation, enhance employability, and accelerate sustainable economic growth.

The call comes in commemoration of World Youth Skills Day 2026, celebrated annually, which highlights the importance of equipping young people with the technical, digital, artificial intelligence, green and human skills needed to thrive in an increasingly dynamic job market.

Speaking on the significance of the day, the Chief Human Resources Officer, Gloria Ibeziako, said preparing young people for the future requires deliberate investment in skills development and stronger partnerships between education and industry.

“The future of every economy depends on the quality of its people. As technology continues to reshape industries, we must ensure that young people are equipped not only with technical knowledge but also with the digital, problem-solving and collaborative skills that will enable them to compete and succeed anywhere in the world,” Ibeziako stated.

She noted that while emerging technologies are transforming workplaces, they are also creating new opportunities for young people who are willing to embrace continuous learning and innovation.

“Businesses have an important role to play in developing the next generation of professionals. Beyond creating jobs, organisations should support practical learning through mentorship, workplace exposure and technical training that bridge the gap between education and industry,” she said.