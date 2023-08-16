Stand-up comedy tougher than skit-making – Comedian Lasisi Elenu

Nigerian comedian and skit-maker Nosa Afolabi, popularly known as Lasisi Elenu, has stated that stand-up comedy is tougher than skit-making due to the pressure and ‘materials’ needed to have a good show.

Lasisi made this known during an interview with Hip TV.

“Both [stand-up comedy and skit-making] have a different feel to it. There is a lot of pressure in stand-up comedy.

“You’ve to be on your A-game, and you have to make several materials ready in case you use one and it’s not that good; you can always improvise. It’s always very important to do that.

“However, skit-making has become a part of me, one which I can do at any time, at any moment, from sleep; it’s a go for me. I know how to put myself in tune.

“Yeah, both are lucrative. It just depends on how you channel it. As a matter of fact, it’s not how hard you work but how smart you work.

“So, it’s not about making the most skit videos; it’s how well you channel the videos to the right plugs, to the right place, to brand them in such a way that in turn, you get financial reward for them.

“I believe either skit-making or stand-up comedy can give you the financial gains you’re looking for.”

Lasisi also stated that he’s able to play different characters in his skits due to his love for fiction.

“I take a lot of pride and joy in my characters because I am a big fan of fiction.

“I have seen a lot of Hollywood movies and characters that have come to play over the years, and it’s one that people can tell you their favorites.

“In doing so, I create different ones with different looks, charisma, and aura. It’s part of the content I create.”