Spain beat Sweden 2-1 to reach Women’s World Cup final

Spain’s forward #09 Esther Gonzalez and Spain’s midfielder #06 Aitana Bonmati celebrate their team’s victory after the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup semi-final football match between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland on August 15, 2023. (Photo by Michael Bradley / AFP)

Spain reached the Women’s World Cup final for the first time in their history with a 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday and will face Australia or England.

In a frantic finale, Olga Carmona scored the winner in the 89th minute at Eden Park in Auckland to send Spain into Sunday’s final in Sydney.