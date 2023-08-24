Shari’a court remands man for allegedly beating ex-wife

A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Thursday ordered the remand of a 46-year-old man, Suleiman Shu’aibu, in a Correctional Center for allegedly beating his former wife and calling her a prostitute.

Shu’aibu who resides in Rumawa Quarters Kano, is charged with criminal force and defamation of character.

The judge, Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Center and adjourned the matter until Sept.7, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Aliyu Abideen, informed the court that Adama reported the matter at Zango Police Division Kano, on Aug.21.

He alleged that on Aug.18, at about 10:00 a.m., the defendant used force to beat his ex-wife Adama Munka’il because he saw her with a new boyfriend and called her a prostitute.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the first count charge and denied calling her a prostitute.

According to the prosecutor,the offence contravened the provisions of section 165 and 188 of Kano State Shari’a Law.(NAN)