Senate mandates leadership to interface between FG, NLC to stop strike

…Even our earnings can’t take care of our needs, says Senate president

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has mandated the president of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the entire leadership of the upper chamber to interface between the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Federal Government to avert the intending strike of organised labour.

This came as president of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said their earnings at the National Assembly was not enough to take care of themselves.

He also called on state governors and local government administrators to look into the palliative measures as a way of cushioning the effects of the subsidy removal on the people at the grassroots.

Resolution of the Senate was sequel to a motion, titled “Urgent Need to Avert the Intending Strike of Nigeria Labour Congress,” sponsored by Senator Kawu Suleiman Abdulrahman, NNPP, Kano South.

Presenting the motion, Senator Abdulrahman said the Senate “notes that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse what the union termed anti-poor policies or face an indefinite nationwide strike from Wednesday, August 2, 2023;

“Also notes that the NLC has directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilization of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests.”

According to him, the Senate is “aware that the labour movement in a statement signed by its national president accused the Federal Government of failing to meet with the demands it presented to it, following the removal of the subsidy on petrol, which caused an astronomical rise in the pump price of the commodity.

“The Senate is disturbed that the strike would cripple the country, movement would be severely curtailed as commercial transport operators would withdraw their services, while markets, schools and healthcare facilities would be forced to shut down.

“It is further disturbed that the action could heat up the polity when it occurs, and the gains from the strike are far below the costs to either of the parties in conflict;

“It reflects that the strike threat by the NLC, if not averted, could plunge Nigeria into deeper economic woes, dislocate businesses, hunger, frustration, more hardship that would lead to unquantified financial losses and reduce Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

“It is aware that NLC strike is also a bad reputation for the Nigerian economy and the educational system because it portrays the country in a bad light to the external world and discourages foreigners from coming to do business or study in Nigeria.

“The Senate is concerued that the society always bears the brunt of strikes, like the saying that an idle hand is the devil’s workshop, increase in crime rate, social vices, such as armed robbery, oil bunkering, prostitution, cyber scams, etc.”

In his contribution, former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, PDP, Bayelsa West, said the fuel subsidy regime by the Federal Government was not sustainable, urging the Senate to intervene on the intending strike by the leadership of NLC before members of the upper chamber commence vacation.

According to him, the palliative measures of N8,000 President Bola Tinubu had earlier recommended is not enough to cushion the effect of the removal of petroleum subsidy on Nigerians.

Also in his contribution, Senator Olamilekan Adeolam APC, Ogun West, who hailed the motion, said: “As representatives of the people, we feel their hardships. The removal of subsidy is very imperative, even the president said he understands the pain of Nigerians.

“I know that the government is not sleeping. They are working around the clock. In my state, N10,000 has been added to workers’ take home, aside from their salary.

”Whatever the challenges are, the Senate should engage the presidency and leadership of NLC. We are appealing to the NLC leadership to give us time to address the issue. They should give the government time. From today or tomorrow, there should be a meeting with the leadership of the NLC.”

Also contributing to the motion, Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, noted that the Senate also identified with the hardships of the Nigerians, saying “what they (people) are saying is a true reflection of what people are facing.

”We come from communities that have high rate of poverty, even our earnings here cannot take care of what we are seeing.

” I also want to urge state and local governments to look into the allowance. It Is not only the federal government that should take it, the state and local governments are also getting something, they should look into doing something to cushion the effect of the removal of petroleum subsidy.”