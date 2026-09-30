Independence: NLC demands urgent action on rising hardship

File image

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ABUJA — The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has decried the worsening economic hardship confronting Nigerians, calling on the Federal Government to take urgent measures to reduce the cost of living, including an immediate reduction in the price of petrol.

In an Independence Day statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, on Wednesday, the NLC said rising petrol prices, inflation, stagnant wages, unemployment and insecurity had deepened the economic difficulties faced by workers and other Nigerians.

The labour centre said the real value of workers’ wages had been eroded by inflation, while rising transportation costs had triggered increases in the prices of food, school fees, rent and other essential goods and services.

It said petrol was selling for about N1,430 per litre or higher in major cities, with prices reportedly higher in some remote areas.

The NLC attributed the rising cost of living partly to the petrol price increase that followed the removal of subsidy in 2023, questioning the utilisation of savings from the policy.

“The real value of wages has been devoured by structural inflation. Petrol now sells at N1,430 per litre or higher in major cities and far more in remote areas.

“The surge in transportation costs drives up the prices of food, school fees, rent, and nearly every necessity of life, while nominal wages remain stagnant,” it said.

The union also criticised Nigeria’s continued dependence on imported refined petroleum products despite its status as a major oil-producing country, while calling for greater attention to domestic refining.

On its demands, the NLC urged the government to explore measures to immediately reduce petrol prices, describing transportation costs as a major channel through which inflation affects households.

“Our demands are clear, just, and cannot be delayed any further. First, we demand that government seek ways to immediately reduce the price of petrol as transportation costs are the central transmission mechanism of inflation in Nigeria,” it said.

The labour centre also demanded the immediate implementation of a nationwide wage award for workers in the federal, state and local governments.

It said the wage award should serve as an emergency measure to cushion the erosion of workers’ purchasing power.

The NLC further demanded implementation of tax relief measures it said were agreed upon during the October 2023 dialogue between the government and labour, noting that provisions contained in the Memorandum of Understanding had yet to be implemented.

It also called for immediate negotiations for a new national minimum wage ahead of 2027, arguing that the existing N70,000 minimum wage had been significantly eroded by inflation.

“We demand the immediate establishment of a tripartite committee to ensure that a new wage standard for 2027 is formulated and legislated before the year runs out,” it said.

The NLC called for a reduction in the cost of governance and greater transparency in the management of public resources.

It also urged the government to create more economic opportunities for young Nigerians, saying unemployment and poverty were contributing to desperation among the youth.

On insecurity, the labour union said the security situation was worsening economic conditions and exposing farmers, teachers and healthcare workers to danger in some parts of the country.

It cited a figure of nearly 2,000 deaths from violence in the first quarter of 2026, but did not identify the source of the figure in its statement.

The NLC said insecurity, poverty, unemployment and inequality were interconnected challenges that required coordinated action.

As political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, the labour centre warned political actors against manipulating elections, intimidating voters and exploiting ethnic or religious divisions.

It said workers would make their political choices independently and assess political parties and candidates based on their policies and records.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress will, at the appropriate time, use our Workers’ Charter to make it clear which policies and candidates deserve the support of the working class.

“However, we will never accept any force treating workers’ organisations as dispensable electoral tools. Workers have the right to independent political thoughts, judgement, and choice,” it said.

The NLC reaffirmed its commitment to campaigning for decent wages, safe workplaces, accountability in governance and improved living conditions for workers.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress will always stand on the side of workers, fighting to the end for decent wages, safe workplaces, and a life of dignity,” it said.