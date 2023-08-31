Osun APC suspends more Aregbesola’s loyalists over anti-party

Senator, speaker, SSG, 23 others affected

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

After expelling 84 members belonging to Rauf Aregbesola’s group of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state, the party has also suspended 23 members of the party majorly loyalists of the former Minister.

Among those suspended were former Senator Mudashiru Hussain, former Speaker, Osun House of Assembly under Aregbesola’s administration, Najeem Salaam and former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti.

A statement issued by the party Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal and made available to newsmen on Thursday by APC’s Media Director, Kola Olabisi stated that the suspension followed the review of petition alleging anti-party activities against the suspended members.

It reads, “Following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations against some of its members.

“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct bordering on factionalization of the party and creating parallel party organ.

“The Disciplinary Committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.

“After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of suspending the following members indefinitely”.

Also suspended were the former party chairman under Aregbesola as Governor, Adebiyi Adelowo, former Aregbesola’s Commissioner for Information, Lani Baderinwa, Sikiru Ayedun, Engr. Kazeem Salami, Adesiji Azeez, Barr. Gbenga Akano and Kunle Ige.

Others are; Biodun Agboola, Barr. Gbenga Awosode, Rasheed Opatola, Gbenga Ogunkanmi, Israel Oyekunle, MBO Ibraheem, Akeem Olaoye, Francis Famurewa, Tajudeen Famuyide, Hon. (Mrs.) Adenike Abioye, Waseeu Adebayo and Rasheed Afolabi

The list also include, Segun Olanibi, Tunde Ajilore, Ganiyu Ismaila, Zakariah Khalid of Olaoluwa-South LCDA.