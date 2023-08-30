NNPP Crisis: Party chieftain, Abioro sues for peace

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in Ogun State, Mr. Damilare Abioro, has appealed to the national leadership of the party to sheath their sword in the interest of the party and Nigeria as a whole.

Abioro, who made the appeal while reacting to the crisis rocking the party at the national level, describes the crisis as unfortunate and worrisome.

He explained that the political crisis will send wrong signals to Nigerians, including the party faithful and it is also capable of tearing the party apart if not quickly addressed.

It would be recalled that NNPP is currently enmeshed in supremacy battle between the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, and The National Leader of the party, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over who controls the party.

He added that the party which prides itself as the ‘hope for a new Nigeria’ cannot be involved in such an internal crisis, while it plans to rescue the wrecked ship of the country from its current sailors, saying that ‘a house divided against itself, cannot stand’.

According to him, the party will suffer many consequences, especially the loss of party members and followers if the crisis was not urgently curtailed and the matter resolved amicably without resorting into suspension and expulsion and counter-suspension and expulsion from the two factions the party had split into.

“I wish to send this message to all members and chief actors in the party, that the party leadership is expected to be a role model among other parties in the country in which the young politicians, especially the candidates and aspirants in the last general elections under the umbrella of the great party, must emulate”.

“Many of us joined this party having seen a bright future in it for the young and upcoming politicians who had shown interest in the leadership affairs of the country now and in the future, but it is very discouraging seeing the crisis rocking the party from the national to the ward levels”.

He, however, called on the genuine and concerned members of the party to join him in making the calls capable of compelling the national working committee of the party and other concerned authorities to take steps that will put an end to the internal crisis rocking the party.

Abioro, while speaking with newsmen congratulated Dr. Goke Ruaf, on his appointment as Rector of D.S Adegbenro Information, Communication and Technology Polytechnic, Itori, in Ewekoro local government, by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The appointment, according to Abioro, will bring development that will enhance the growth of the institution as one of the best Polytechnics in the Country.

Abioro described Rauf as a father, a teacher, a lecturer at higher esteem.

He explained that the new Rector played an integral role in his life during his school days at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

He described the appointment of Rauf as putting the round peg in a round hole, saying that it is a well-deserved following his contribution to the educational sector in both the state and Nigeria at large.

“Dr. Goke was one of the Chief Lecturers during my days in Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, during which he played a fatherly role in my life, as he encouraged me academically and even with jobs that will provide money to pay my tuition fees.

“His contributions to the lives of many students as a lecturer and a father showed that he is indeed a blessing to academics environment within and outside Ogun State.

“With the type of person he is, his appointment as the Rector of D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic is a blessing to the institution, Ogun State and Nigeria because he has the acumen to take the institution to the enviable heights”.