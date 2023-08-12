Nigeria fighting ‘wars’ within, fresh one not needed – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said Nigeria does not need a fresh war as it is already battling wars within its borders.

Adeboye said this during the RCCG Holy Ghost Service of the 71st Annual Convention tagged ‘Beyond Expectations’ at the Redemption Camp, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

“We are still fighting wars against hunger, we are fighting some serious wars, and sure we don’t want more wars. We want to win the ones we are fighting and we don’t want fresh ones; whether within or without our borders,” Adeboye said.

He explained that he witnessed the Nigerian Civil War between the Nigerian and Biafran sides from July 1967 to January 1970, adding that with what he saw he would rather choose peace over war any day, anytime.

Adeboye said, “Nigeria still needs a lot of prayers. I’m a small boy but I was at the battlefront during the civil war; not as a soldier but I lived near the battlefront and what I saw, if anybody ask me to choose between war and peace, I will choose peace.”

The preacher said Nigeria is already fighting many wars against kidnappers, terrorists, and murderous herdsmen, amongst others, noting that the country does not need more wars but to win the ones it is battling currently.

“And we are already fighting many wars in Nigeria, we are fighting wars against kidnappers, we are fighting wars against terrorists. There are still places in Nigeria today that when people go to bed, they are not sure they would not be killed before tomorrow morning.

“We are still fighting wars against some people who feel that if you are a farmer and you plant, then what you have planted is food for their cows and if their cows come to eat your harvest and you complain, they kill you,” he said.