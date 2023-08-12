Video: Tell God to kill me before sunrise if I consult demons – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, called on the members of the church to pray for his death if he consults demons in performing miracles, signs and wonders.

Adeboye said this during the RCCG Holy Ghost Service of the 71st Annual Convention at the Redemption Camp, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

The revered pastor said some prophets accused him of using demonic powers in leading the church, as well as preaching and prophesying to his members.

Adeboye said his attention was drawn to some publications on the internet where some so-called prophets, clerics and groups of persons made the allegation.

Addressing the congregation at the gathering, he urged the congregation to pray that he dies before sunrise if he is guilty of the allegation.

He said he initially ignored the rumours but on second thought because of others that might want to believe, he decided to speak about it.

Adeboye said, “We are going to pray one more prayer. I usually don’t pay attention to the sayings of some so-called prophets, especially if they are saying something about me. I just ignore them.”

“But, I learned that recently some people are saying Pastor Adeboye is using demonic forces, that there are some demons at Redemption Camp, that Pastor Adeboye will consult. Then, He would come and say ‘My Daddy said’.

“I just felt I should not pay any attention, but they said they put these things on the internet. Then, when I was praying, I think about two or three days ago, as I was praying for the Convention naturally, then I felt the leading, that there might be some people, who might believe this thing.”

He asked the congregation to pray, “If there is any connection between him and forces of darkness. You are going to call on Almighty God, kill him before the sun rises so that he doesn’t spoil Your Name.

“So, that he doesn’t lead several innocent people to hell. Then, you add to that prayer. Say Father, but if this boy (Adeboye) is using your power and your power alone, then multiply that power seven folds.”