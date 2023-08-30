Mixed reactions trail mob attack on DSS operatives in Osun

By Shina Abubakar

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the mob attack on operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Osogbo, Osun State.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that there was distortion in the narrative that is being bandied in the media.

According to the source, who craves anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the issue, two DSS operatives were actually on surveillance in the Tinumola area of Osogbo, where the incident happened.

According to him, the operatives, Abiodun Tifase and his colleagues were asked to pay electricity bill.

He said: “As they returned from the office on Tuesday evening, the caretaker, Mr. Dele Omosola, who also resides in a ‘face me, I face you’ apartment beside the operatives’ resident demanded for the August electricity bill, which Tifase paid after withdrawing money from PoS operator known as ‘Portugal’ also beside the house.”

Tifase, according to the source, paid N3,200 to one Mufidat Abdulwaheed, who was in charge of the collection. The woman, according to the source, also sells alcoholic drinks in front of the house.

It was when Tifase was going to his room that he beckoned on his colleague, who was talking with the caretaker. The caretaker then called Tifase to come back, but he refused, saying he had already paid the bill.

The source said the caretaker unleached two of his boys, whom they were drinking together to go and rough handle Tifase for disrespecting him.

In the ensuing melee, Tifase, who was still in his kits, had to swung his jack knife when it was obvious that his life was threatened.

He later escaped from the mob and called for reinforcement to save his life. Meanwhile, his colleagues escaped when the mob attacked him.