Mary Adeyemi’s ‘visible strengths’

Passionate about helping others succeed via leveraging on key skills, Mary Mosope Adeyemi, has released a self-help book which she believes is crucial for career growth.

The book, ‘Visible Strengths’ is a three-fold approach aimed at assisting individuals in accelerating their careers and achieving fulfillment and success, by capitalizing on strengths, contributing value to others/organizations and effectively communicating personal achievements.



By focusing on the above three elements, Adeyemi aims to cut through the noise of mainstream career advice and offer readers a practical and actionable roadmap to success.



The use of real-life stories from high-achieving professionals, including the author’s personal experiences makes this book an outstanding read. By sharing these anecdotes, Adeyemi humanizes the concepts she presents, making them more relatable and inspiring for readers. This storytelling approach can help readers connect with the ideas on a deeper level and envision how they could apply them in their own careers.



Additionally, the inclusion of impactful coaching frameworks is a positive element in the book. These frameworks offer step-by-step guidance and exercises to help readers identify their strengths, understand their value proposition, and improve their communication skills.



Adeyemi also emphasized the importance of crafting a career around one’s natural gifts and talents, which leads to higher job satisfaction, increased productivity, and a greater sense of purpose. This approach resonates with readers seeking a more authentic and fulfilling career path. The focus on problem-solving is also noteworthy in the book. By encouraging readers to use their talents to address challenges for others, it positions career growth as a means of positively impacting the world around them. This perspective can be motivating for individuals who value making a difference through their work.



Moreover, the idea of sharing one’s story and accomplishments to gain recognition and support is crucial in today’s competitive job market. Adeyemi’s guidance in this area may prove valuable for readers seeking to establish their professional brand and expand their network.

Among all the potentials that ‘Visible Strengths’ holds, using examples and case studies to illustrate the coaching frameworks in action proves to be the best. But while the inclusion of high-achieving professionals’ stories is valuable, more concrete examples of how the coaching frameworks apply in various career scenarios might enhance readers’ understanding and implementation.