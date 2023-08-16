‘I turned sand to diamond’, Davido flaunts newly acquired ‘Timeless’ diamond chain

Afrobeats star, Davido has showed off his newly acquired neck chain in celebration of the success of his ‘Timeless’ album.

The diamond-crested neck chain was designed by Local Kettle Brothers UK and reportedly cost about 500 million naira.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Davido could be seen beaming with joy in the sight of diamond chain being brought out from a safe box.

The diamond neck chain was later worn on his neck to the delight of the singer, who bragged to having transformed sand to diamond.

Offering insight into the making and the concept behind the creation, Local Kettle Brothers UK noted the pendant, a timeless ‘hourglass’ design, was crafted with meticulous detail and hand-selected diamonds with a moving hourglass, enclosed with diamond dust.

”A true embodiment of Davido’s unique style, the “Timeless” pendant is a symbol of inspiration, creativity, and enduring beauty that will adorn the wearer for generations to come,” it added.

In his reaction. Tunde Ednut, a Nigerian blogger, expressed amazement on the ‘Timeless piece’.

He revealed the price of the neckpiece to be £500,000 (N577,000,000), emphasising the wealthy status of the singer.

“Timeless” was released earlier this year and has surpassed 1 billion streams.