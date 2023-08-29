How DSS operative in Osun escaped mob attack over false information

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An operative of the Department of State Security, DSS, Abiodun Tifase escaped a mob attack over misinformation about the nature of his job.

Vanguard had reported that the operative stabbed an Estate agent, Dele Omosola during a fight last week Monday at Tinumola area of Osogbo, after an argument over an electricity bill.

However, further investigation revealed that Tifase, who uses a lady’s motorcycle, was targeted by a mob, having been suspected of being an internet fraudstar by his neighbours, since he refused to divulge his means of livelihood to the people.

An eye witness, Sola Adeola said the operative used his knife to wriggle himself out of the midst of a gathering mob, who was set to lynch him for allegedly disrespecting the elderly agent, referred to as community godfather.

He said the agent accosted the operative and his colleagues, who reside in one of the buildings the agent managed around the Tinumola area requesting that they pay their electricity bill.

“The duo went to a Point of Sale terminal to withdraw the sum of N3,200 and gave it to a lady, who usually collects the money, very close to the building.

“Tifase, thereafter proceeded to his apartment and beckoned on his colleague to follow him, but the agent called him back but insisted on going to his apartment, a decision the agent and some of his followers, termed as insulting. Hence, two guys descended on him and started beating him.

“While a crowd was gathering, some people questioned Tifase’s means of livelihood, accusing him of being a yahoo boy and also arrogant. In the process, the young man pick his jack-knife from his side pocket and wriggles his way out of the crowd.

“In the process, he stabbed the agent forcing the crowd to attempt to rescue the agent and the young man ran into his room”, he added.

The agent while speaking with newsmen, claimed that he only requested that the operative pay his electricity bill but rather than respond, he ran into his room, brought a jack-knife and stabbed him.

A source close to the DSS command in Osogbo said Tifase after running into his room, called the command and informed the office that his life was endangered.

“And upon getting to the scene over 50 persons were gathered at the building calling him a yahoo boy, who paid DSS to rescue him. The operatives deployed intrigues to rescue him from the scene before he was locked and subsequently handed over to the police after he was admitted to a hospital for treatment”, the source said.

A resident in the area confided in our correspondent that the prompt arrival of the DSS prevented the crowd from lynching the young man who was said to be an internet fraudstar.