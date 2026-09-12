Alia commends DSS for arresting suspects over Ayilamo attack

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has commended the Department of State Services, DSS, for the prompt and professional operation that led to the arrest of three suspects allegedly linked to the attack on Ayilamo community in Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The Benue State Police Command had confirmed that four policemen and seven other persons were killed during the Thursday evening attack by suspected armed herdsmen on the community.

The attack, which occurred on September 10, 2026, also left several persons injured, while many others were reportedly unaccounted for.

According to a statement issued Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Peter Aondongu, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Cletus Nwadiogbu, the attack was repelled by security operatives following a fierce gun battle that lasted about seven hours.

Reacting to the development, Governor Alia, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, denounced the attack and the loss of innocent lives, including four police officers.

The Governor described the arrest of the three suspects as a significant step towards uncovering the full circumstances surrounding the incident and bringing those responsible to justice.

He said, “We urge the DSS to intensify its investigation and make the best use of the information obtained from the suspects in its custody.”

Governor Alia described the attack as a “despicable attack on the peace-loving people of Ayilamo and a grave threat to the security and stability of Benue State.”

He added, “The reported killing of four law enforcement officers is particularly painful and underscores the enormous sacrifices being made by security personnel in the line of duty”.

According to him, the incident was a disturbing reminder of the persistent insecurity and repeated attacks on vulnerable communities and law-enforcement officers in the area.

The governor said, “I extend heartfelt condolences to the people of Ayilamo, the families of all the victims, and the entire Logo Local Government community. We mourn with you and assure you that you are not alone in this difficult period”.

Alia also commiserated with the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, over the loss of the four officers who, he said, paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland.

He said, “We honour their courage and sacrifice and pray that God grants their families, colleagues, and loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss”.

On the arrest of the suspects, the governor said every lead must be pursued to unravel the identities of other persons allegedly connected with the attack.

According to him, “every available lead should be diligently followed to identify and arrest the remaining accomplices, sponsors, collaborators, and other persons connected with the attack. All those found culpable must face the full weight of the law.”

Governor Alia assured that his administration would continue to collaborate with security agencies to strengthen security in Ayilamo, Logo and other vulnerable communities across the state.

“We are committed to supporting efforts aimed at preventing further attacks, protecting residents, restoring peace, and ensuring that affected communities receive the necessary attention and support, he said.

“We appeal to the people of Ayilamo and surrounding communities to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding.

“I encourage residents to provide credible and timely information to the security agencies while refraining from actions that could heighten tension or undermine the ongoing investigation,” he noted.

The governor assured the people of Ayilamo and the entire state that they would not be abandoned, stressing, “We remain resolute in our determination to protect lives and property, uphold justice, and restore lasting peace across Benue State”.