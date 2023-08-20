Ex-Minister Shagari formerly dumps PDP, joins APC

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The only surviving member of the old People’s Democratic Party PDP in Sokoto state and former Minister of water resources, Barrister Mukhtar Shehu Shagari has formerly dumped the party for All progressives Congress APC.

Shagari who was a former Minister of water resources in the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo formerly received APC membership card from the hands of the party secretary Abubakar Yabo in company other state APC executives.

Shagari the longest serving Minister of water resources in the cabinet of former president Obasanjo was a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party PDP and has been in the party for over 25 years not until August this year when he decided to adjust his seat to APC.

Those who care to speak on the former Minister’s recent detection to APC blamed the national body the party for not being fair and just to Shagari couple with his utmost respect and loyalty to the party leadership.

They argue that, all contemporaries of the former Minister in the PDP have since dumped the party including the former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and PDP 2023 Presidential candidate who was in ACN and APC before he later make u-turn back to his former Party to seek Presidential ticket.

The state APC secretary Alhaji Abubakar Yabo confirmed that the former Minister and former Deputy Governor of the state has received his Party membership card which qualify him as dully registered member of his new party.

The defection of the former Deputy Governor has put a lots of insinuations going round the state that, Shagari who is well known for his conservative political ideology will remain in the PDP even if he will be the last man standing.

Shagari’s membership of the APC reads ” All progressives Congress APC Justice, peace and Unity. Registration form, “Mukhtar Shehu Shagari (CFR) SOKO/SGR/014/26001 dated 27th May 2023.

The Sokoto state leadership of the PDP while reacting to the defection of the former Minister described the action of the former Deputy Governor as an act of betrayal to the pay made a minister for 6 years and that, the former Minister left the party alone without his followers.

According to the publicity secretary of the party Alhaji Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, the defection of the former Minister would not in anyway weekend the perty or change anything in the state party structures, as PDP remained the only and most formidable opposition in the state, adding that the Ambassadors of the Party at both state and national Assemblies are the most vibrant and credible representatives of the people of Sokoto state.