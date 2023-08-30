Ericsson to drive Sweden-Nigeria tech transfer

By Juliet Umeh

Telecommunication company, Ericsson,has promised to drive digitalization in Nigeria and other African continent by introducing technologies that helped parent country, Sweden to grow technologically.

Those technologies, according to Ericsson, will bring sustainable development and economic progress in the country.

The company made the promise when it concluded its leadership-led delegation engagement with key partners, country stakeholders, and industry leaders to Nigeria.

It said: “During the visit, we highlighted current engagements in Africa’s Information and Communications Technology, ICT, landscape and gave crucial updates on its #AfricaInMotion campaign.

“The leadership delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with Nigeria’s communication service providers, stakeholders, and policymakers on pivotal topics in the nation’s communication industry.

“As part of the discussions, Ericsson highlighted the critical role that connectivity plays in advancing the digital agenda of the country, as well as the potential of 5G, cloud computing, and Industry 4.0 technologies.

“The discussions also touched on how Ericsson’s plethora of industry-leading solutions can help drive innovation across various sectors, meet the ever-evolving needs of the country, and strengthen collaborations and discourse on cutting-edge solutions to advance Nigeria’s digital revolution.

“Ericsson has a longstanding history with Nigeria and remains a key partner driving the country’s digitalization ambitions. In collaboration with its partners, Ericsson is powering the country’s digital transformation journey through providing the latest innovative technologies like 5G, enabling financial inclusion with the “Ericsson Wallet Platform, and empowering young talents under the Ericsson Graduate Program and the Ericsson Innovation Awards.

“Nigeria is a key participant in the Ericsson Innovation Awards, an initiative aimed at nurturing the skills and creativity of young talent across the globe; Team Schrodinger Energy won the third place in the Ericsson Innovation Awards, EIA, 2022 competition.

Ericsson is committed to leveraging innovation and technology leadership to accelerate the sustainable, social, and economic development of Africa”