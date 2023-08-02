Elsyn’s debut, ‘Juba’ marks official launch of Sound Wave Global

In an electrifying debut, Elsyn, the exceptionally talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, takes center stage with his captivating single, “Juba.” This soulful Afro pop artiste has joined forces with Sound Wave Global, an innovative independent record label dedicated to empowering and uplifting diverse voices within the African music industry.

Elsyn’s musical journey began with a love for exploration and self-expression. Influenced by iconic artists such as Brandy, Michael Jackson, and Westlife, he has skillfully crafted a unique style that infuses infectious rhythms, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating melodies.

With a fusion of Afro pop, experimental Alternative sounds, and soulful R&B, Elsyn’s music is a breath of fresh air that resonates with audiences far and wide.

Sound Wave Global, the new player in the music industry, has firmly positioned itself as a powerhouse for supporting independent and emerging talents. With a commitment to providing distribution, A&R, publishing, and licensing services, the label serves as a launchpad for artists seeking to make their mark in the competitive world of music.

“We are thrilled to introduce Elsyn as our first signee and unveil his incredible talent to the world,” says Moyo from Sound Wave Global.

“His unique sound and emotive storytelling set him apart, and we are excited to be part of his musical journey.”

The label’s inaugural release, “Juba,” is a testament to Elsyn’s artistry and promises an unforgettable experience for listeners.

Set against an irresistible Afro/Amapiano beat, the track captures the essence of love, evoking joy and happiness that come with being infatuated with someone special.

Elsyn’s smooth and soulful vocals breathe life into the heartfelt lyrics, leaving a profound impact on listeners’ hearts. The vibrant energy of “Juba” creates an uplifting and celebratory atmosphere, perfectly mirroring the exhilaration of newfound love.

“Music is my language of emotions, and ‘Juba’ is an expression of my heartfelt emotions,” Elsyn shares.

“I want my listeners to feel the magic of love through my music and connect with the stories I tell.”

As Elsyn’s music continues to capture hearts and souls, Sound Wave Global stands firmly behind him, ready to support and amplify his voice in the global music landscape. With an unwavering dedication to authenticity and innovation, the label sets its sights on becoming a driving force for change and progress in the music industry.

“At Sound Wave Global, we are committed to nurturing and empowering emerging artists like Elsyn,” adds the team.

“We believe in the power of music to transcend boundaries and touch lives, and we are honored to be part of this journey.”

“Juba” is now available on all major digital platforms, and music enthusiasts worldwide are invited to embark on this exciting musical voyage with Elsyn and Sound Wave Global. As they forge a path of creativity and passion, the stage is set for a brilliant future in the world of music.

About Sound Wave Global: Sound Wave Global is a forward-thinking independent record label focused on empowering and uplifting independent and emerging artists within the African music industry.

Through its comprehensive range of music business solutions, the label aims to create an enabling environment for artists to thrive and share their unique voices with the world.About Elsyn: Elsyn, born Emmanuel N. Johnson, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter celebrated for his vibrant Afro pop sound with elements of experimental Alternative and soulful R&B.

With infectious rhythms, heartfelt storytelling, and soul-stirring melodies, Elsyn’s music leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners, connecting with them on a profound emotional level.