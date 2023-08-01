EFCC arrests 52 suspected internet fraudsters in Delta

Operatives of the EFCC arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters in Abraka, a university town in Delta State on Tuesday.

Its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, stated in Abuja that the suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence reports linking them with internet-related fraud.

He added that items recovered from the suspects included five Lexus RX350 vehicles, one Mercedes Benz GLA, three Mercedes Benz GLA 350, one Honda Accord, laptop computers and mobile phones.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned as soon as the investigation is concluded,’’ Uwujaren stated. (NAN)