Dear Bunmi, my 16-year-old daughter’s having s3x

My 16-year-old daughter has a boyfriend she’s been seeing for close to a year. Recently, I found out from the boy’s mom that they’ve been sleeping together.

I’m really angry and disappointed, not to mention worried she could come up with unwanted pregnancy or sexually transmitted disease.

I’ve tried talking to her, but she refuses to listen and says there’s nothing I can say or do to stop them.

We’ve always had a good relationship, but this is driving a wedge between us.

Sunmbo, by e-mail.

Dear Sunmbo,

You need to let your daughter know that you’re not her enemy and that even though you don’t approve of what she’s doing, you’re willing to have a dialogue with her, so she wouldn’t sneak behind your back to have s3x.

Once a teenage girl is into active sex, asking her to put a stop to it is like trying to stop a moving train with your bare hands.

But what does her boyfriend’s mom think? It wouldn’t hurt to involve her and her son in the discussion.

With time she’ll come to realise the enormity of what she’s in to, especially when the boy tosses her over for a newer model.

Whatever happens, you must be seen to be on her side.

Share your problems and release your burden. Write now to Dear Bunmi: [email protected]