Cross River Assembly rounds off confirmation of commissioner-nominees

By Emma Una, Calabar

Cross River State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed, Mr. Oden Ewa, Media Practitioner and 25 others as commissioners in the state.

The confirmation marks the conclusion of the evaluation process initiated by the House a week ago for those presented to the Assembly by the State governor, Senator Bassey Otu

However, the screening and confirmation of Mr. Ewa was halted due to his absence due to official engagement while others were screened, resulting in a temporary postponement of his confirmation.

Mr. Oden Ewa who returned to the state at the weekend proceeded to his screening and confirmation, marking the final step in the confirmation process.

Ewa’s confirmation was sequel to the report of the House Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petition and Conflict Resolution during plenary by the Chairman, Davis Etta, member representing Abi State Constituency.

The nominee met all the constitutional requirements and was also found to be fit after being subjected to proper scrutiny by the committee.

The member representing Yakurr 1 State Constituency, Hon Cyril James Omini extolled the qualities of the nominee describing him as a successful businessman.

In her remarks, the member representing Yakurr 2 State Constituency, Dr Mercy Akpama described the nominee as a reliable hand and a youth mobilizer in the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Elvert Ayambem commended Governor Bassey Otu for nominating Ewa, whom he said will add value to the State Executive Council.

On his part, Ewa thanked the Speaker and Members for the confirmation, and assured them of his commitment to work in synergy with the legislature in the discharge of his duties.