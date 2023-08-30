Construction workers escape death as two-storey collapses in Lagos

.no casuality recorded

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Construction workers narrowly escaped death when a two-story building under construction at 17, Olanrewaju Street, Alausa, Ikeja, suddenly collapsed.

Fortunately, there was no casualty recorded

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Alausa, Headquarters, rushed to the scene to salvage the situation.

The building caved in late Tuesday evening, after having its supporting base collapsed.

Director, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said no life was lost and the situation was under control.

According to Adeseye, ‘There has been a partial second decking collapse of a two-storey building under construction having its supporting base give way.

“The collapse happened at 17, Olanrewaju Street, Alausa, Ikeja to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service headquarters.

“Eventually, the crew was able to rescue the situation and forestall a secondary incident as no one was trapped and all the construction workers on site escaped unhurt.”

Meanwhile, the state government has condoned off the structure for proper investigation into the remote cause of the collapse.