Chelsea confirm signing Robert Sanchez from Brighton

CREDIT: Chelsea Fc (Twitter)

Chelsea Football Club has confirmed the signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Blues have been without a second choice goalkeeper since the departure of Edouard Mendy to the Saudi Pro League.

The 25-year-old Spanish goalkeeper signed a seven-year deal for the West London side after his £25 million switch.

Sanchez joined Brighton’s youth team in 2015 and went on to make 87 Premier League appearances before his move. He will provide competition for fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Speaking after the move, Chelsea Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart told the club’s official website that;

“We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea, and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit.

“Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead.”

According to reports, Chelsea is still in contention to sign the £100 million-rated Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

If the deal pulls through, the clubs would have spent £200 million on signings from Brighton in the two transfer windows.

The club signed Marc Cucurella last summer.

The club also paid £22 million in compensation for Potter and his coaching staff team of Bruno Saltor, Kyle Macaulay, Paul Winstanley, Ben Roberts, and Bjorn Hamberg after Thomas Tuchel was sacked in September 2022.