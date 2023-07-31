Boko Haram terrorists kill 11 farmers, injure one in failed ransom deal in Borno

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—No fewer than 11 persons were shot dead, while another one sustained gunshot injuries when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists ransacked Kawuri village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Kawuri is located between Bama and Konduga expressway, which shares boundary with Sambisa forests, the hideouts of the terrorists.

An elder in Kawuri, who was not authorised to talk to newsmen, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Maiduguri, which was also colloborated by a reliable security source.

It was gathered that about four days ago, nine of the victims were kidnapped by the terrorists while working on their farmlands in Kawuri village.

The kidnappers suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists contacted some relatives of the victims demanding an undisclosed amount of mony for their release.

Concerned members of the community swung into action, including relatives and friends of the victims and raised the stipulated ransom.

It was further gathered that after negotiation, the terrorists gave a directive that the community should send only two representatives to deliver the ransom, unfortunately, three persons were delegated to deliver the negotiated ransom, a situation that did not go down well with the terrorists.

“The aggrieved terrorists, therefore, gathered all the nine kidnapped victims, including the three delegates on Monday morning and opened fire on them, killing 11, while the other one escaped with gunshot wounds, and is now recieving treatment at state Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri,” the source explained.

According to bereaved residents of Kawuri, the remains of the deceased had remained inaccessible for claims and burial at press time due to fear of the terrorists.