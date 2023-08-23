BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya finally reveals why he kissed Mercy Eke

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, Terseer Waya, aka Kiddwaya, has said that he flirted and kissed Mercy Eke because he sees her as a “female version” of himself.

Kiddwaya finally revealed why he kissed his fellow housemate during a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos.

He, however, added that the kiss was unserious and not deep, stressing that it was just “cruise.”

He said, “Mercy and I were actually flirting. She is some way a female version of me. We were just actually flirting and playing. The kiss wasn’t anything serious.

“That day I was intoxicated, everyone was intoxicated with alcohol. Everything is cruise in that House.”

Recall that Vanguard reported that Kiddwaya’s girlfriend, Laura unfollowed him on Instagram after he admitted kissing Mercy Eke shortly before his eviction.

However, Kiddwaya recently bragged that she would follow him back on Instagram, adding that she does not understand that his kiss with Mercy was just “a game.”

He insisted that he is fully confident of reconciling with his girlfriend and expressed confidence that she would follow him back on Instagram saying: “My relationship is going well. We are solid, man. In any normal relationship, there are issues here and there but I’m Kiddwaya, man, what can go wrong?

“Don’t worry [about her unfollowing me on Instagram], she’s going to follow me back. I think it’s because she is not used to the game. Big Brother is crazy. It’s a crazy world, crazy platform, crazy game.

“And you need to understand the things you need to do to get ahead. So, she didn’t understand some certain things but with time, she will. She will come around.”

The controversial kiss, which occurred discreetly and eluded the watchful eye of Biggie’s cameras, stirred significant reactions on social media.

The issue was addressed on Sunday by Ebuka, who questioned Mercy about the kiss with Kiddwaya.

Mercy vehemently denied kissing Kiddwaya but Kiddwaya later confirmed that he actually kissed her.