BBNaija All Stars: I only used Whitemoney to campaign for votes – Mercy Eke

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has revealed that her relationship with fellow contestant, Whitemoney on the show was a strategy to get votes from viewers.

She disclosed this in her interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Recall that Mercy Eke and Whitemoney created an intimate relationship in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house that gave the impression that they were on a ‘ship’.

When queried about a ship with Whitemoney while in the house, Mercy said, “My alliance with WhiteMoney was a gameplay strategy to campaign for votes.”

She also reacted to rumours surrounding her kiss with Kiddwaya, clarifying that “it was a goodbye kiss”, as he had been up for eviction that week and had left the next day.