BBNaija All Stars: ‘I pray she wins’, Tacha drums support for Ilebaye

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate Tacha Akide has thrown her weight behind All Stars housemate Ilebaye after plan to oust her from the show.

Pere, Ike, Kiddwaya, and Seyi had conspired to get Ilebaye, who already has two strikes against her, a third strike in order to send her packing from show.

Ike then proceeded to strewing her belongings on the bathroom walkway in the hopes that she would react angrily and get disqualified.

Their plan, however, didn’t achieve its result as Ilebaye reacted to the situation rather calmly.

In response, Tacha prayed for the reality star to win the house, expressing disgust at their behaviour.

Na this kyn problem i Dey like lool! Hands down sh*tty behavior! At this point I just prayy Ilebaye WINS!! To just rub it on y’all faces. Must be ment. — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) August 17, 2023

“Na this kine problem I dey like loool!

