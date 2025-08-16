‘People killed goats after I was disqualified’ – Tacha recalls BBNaija backlash

By Benjamin Njoku

Former BBNaija housemate Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, went down memory lane during the week, recalling how people killed goats and celebrated after she was disqualified from the show. Tacha was disqualified from the 2019 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition for physical violence during a fight with another housemate, Mercy Eke, the winner of the show.

Reflecting on her life after the show on the Honest Bunch podcast, Tacha noted that public perception about her suddenly changed. “I’ve been called different types of names. I got disqualified from the reality TV show and people killed a goat, killed stuff,” she said.

Tacha also talked about challenges living in the UK, including paying £5,000 monthly for an apartment in an expensive neighborhood. She recounted that friends were busy with multiple jobs, making it hard for her to meet with them. “It was literally just me living in the most expensive neighborhood. We are talking of £5,000 a month. Before you sleep and wake up, it’s 30 days already and you’re like, I have to start calculating,” Tacha recounted.