BBNaija All Stars for people who didn’t ‘take’ their first opportunity – Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has revealed that the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition was for housemates who didn’t take their chances the first time they appeared on the show.

The BBNaija All-Stars edition featured housemates from previous editions, with ‘Level Up’ housemate Ilebaye Odiniya winning the show.

Tacha covered the latest issue of The Will Downtown Magazine and stated that she didn’t fall into the category of people who didn’t utilise their first chance, noting she had been famous even before the show.

Her words: “I was already a very big social media influencer before entering the house. The Big Brother platform added to my fame, and I could utilise every opportunity thrown at me and make the best out of it. Even though the same show almost broke me. But you know how the saying goes: If God be for you, who can be against you?”

“Some specific deliverables and obligations must come through for me, plus I am constantly getting back-to-back bookings from brands. To leave all of this and then go on a show where I’m going to get paid peanuts isn’t worth it. I’m enjoying my work at Cool FM every Friday, and I won’t leave my fans hanging. In my opinion, the show is really for, let’s say, people who probably do not utilise their first chances, and honestly, to just be fair, I do not fall into that category.”