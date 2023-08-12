Authorities open probe into Hawaii wildfire as death toll hits 67

The office of the Attorney-General of Hawaii in the United States has begun an investigation into the wildfires as the death toll rose to 67, with smouldering ruins in Lahaina town.

Reports revealed that search teams have continued to comb Hawaii’s Maui and officials determine to examine how the inferno spread so rapidly through the historic resort area with little warning.

“The Department of the Attorney General will be conducting a comprehensive review of critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during, and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawaii islands this week,” the office of Attorney General Anne Lopez said in a statement.

According to Al-Jazeera, the fires have become the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii’s history, exceeding that of a tsunami that killed 61 people on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1960, a year after Hawaii joined the United States.

Fuelled by dry conditions, hot temperatures, and strong winds from a passing hurricane, at least three wildfires erupted on Maui this week, racing through parched brush covering the island.

Maui County officials said in an online statement that firefighters continued to battle the blaze, which was not yet fully contained. Residents of Lahaina were being allowed to return home for the first time to assess the damage.