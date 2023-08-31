Appeal court didn’t sack Gov Oborevwori – Delta Govt

Oborevwori

By Clifford Ndujihe

THE Delta State Government, Thursday, described as fake news reports that an Appeal Court has sacked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

It said contrary to reports the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja did not overturn the election of Governor Oborevwori as speculated by the Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Ken Pela.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, said the Appeal Court only ordered that the tribunal hear the case.

Ahon in a statement said: “We have been inundated by reports from a section of the media that the Appeal Court had declared Mr Ken Pela of the Labour Party as winner of the 2023 Governorship election in Delta State.

“The report is nothing but fake news as the Appellate Court only ordered the tribunal to hear the case.

“From the results declared by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, it was obvious that the Labour Party did not win the election therefore couldn’t have won in court.

“Our people came out in large numbers to elect Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and they are happy with him. We, therefore, urge Party faithful and Deltans to disregard the said reports as it was a concoction from the Labour Party and their followers.

“We also urge Deltans to remain calm. As at the time of the fake news, Governor Oborevwori was busy inspecting various ongoing projects within Asaba and its environs. He is focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state and would not be distracted by the rumour mills.

“Our lawyers are studying the Appeal Court judgment with a view to taking necessary action.”