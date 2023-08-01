Abia to review, re-accredit private schools — Commissioner

. To engage host communities to protect school facilities

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has hinted that “there will be a drastic review and re-accreditation of private schools in the state to meet established standards”.

This according to the Commissioner for Education, Professor Uche Eme Uche, is geared towards repositioning the education sector in the state.

The Commissioner made the disclosure during a meeting with the leadership of the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria, ( APSHON ); All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools ( ANCOPSS ); and the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools ( NAPPS ), Abia State chapters, in her office.

According to a release by the

Director of Information Ministry of Education, Ugochi Ihediwa, the measure is not aimed at witch-hunting anybody but was necessitated by the compelling need to upgrade.

The Commissioner also hinted that Government would soon launch a “Reclaim Our Schools Initiative where all rehabilitated public schools will be handed over to the host communities to ensure effective management and security of the structures.”

Prof. Uche who said that the Governor Alex Otti- led Government was poised to restore the lost glory of education in the state, re-stated Government’s zero tolerance for proliferation of sub-standard schools in the state.

She said the Governor was determined to rehabilitate dilapidated structures in public schools in the state and equally sustain training and re – training of teachers.

The Education boss who reiterated “Government’s readiness to ensure that Abia children receive functional education in a conducive environment”, added that “henceforth, the welfare of teachers will be prioritized.”

In their separate responses the NAPPS Chairman, Pastor Joseph Okowu; his ANCOPSS counterpart, Chief Matthew Uzuegbu; and APSHON Chairman, Mr Ahamefula Nwabueze, respectively, pledged their support for the proposed transformation in the sector.

Pledging their loyalty to the Otti-led administration, the stakeholders urged for adequate investment in the education sector which they argued, was critical for the development of any society.

They harped on the welfare of teachers, contenting that output would improve with adequate motivation.