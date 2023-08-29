53-yr-old Prince Oyebola emerges 30th Aseyin

By Adeola Badru

Reports emerging from the selection process of the new Aseyin of Iseyin at the king’s palace indicated that Prince Olawale Semiu Oyebola has emerged as the preferred candidate of the kingmakers.

The ten kingmakers, Vanguard learnt, arrived in the palace at 10:00 am, after security men had cordoned off the place to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Since the voting process started, as planned by the officials of the Iseyin Local Government and security agents, the outcome of the votes cast showed majority of votes was in favour of Prince Oyebola.

Oyebola is the 30th Aseyin after the demise of late Oba Abdganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1 on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the age of 62 after a brief illness.

He works and resides in the United States of America, US, with his family and has always shown interest in the welfare of the community, which prompted his education foundation, under which indigent students of tertiary institutions access scholarship funding.